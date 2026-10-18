France's Montpellier secured an away victory over England's Bath, 32-14, in the opening Group 4 match of the Champions Cup in Bath, England. After the break, the visitors scored 22 unanswered points and finished the game with a convincing win, BBC Sport reports.

Bath led at half-time

Former Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, who plays for Montpellier, scored the first points of the match. Before that, Bath had a try by Max Ojomoh disallowed for a forward pass.

The hosts responded with tries from Ollie Lawrence and Arthur Green. Finn Russell converted both tries, giving Bath a 14-10 lead at half-time. Montpellier stayed in the game thanks to an Adam Hastings penalty.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two tries for Taofifenua

Early in the second half, Joe Cokanasiga failed to cleanly receive a pass near the try line while Bath still led 14-10. Shortly afterwards, winger Donovan Taofifenua scored in the corner to put the French side ahead, 15-14.

Hastings added a penalty, and Taofifenua intercepted a Russell pass near the halfway line and scored his second try. Late in the match, Alex Becognée grounded the ball near the try line. A try by Josh Bayliss for Bath was disallowed because of an infringement at the start of the attack.

Next group matches

In their remaining group-stage matches, Bath will play Cardiff, South African club Bulls and Stade Français. Bulls beat Stade Français 56-20 in the opening round, while Cheswill Jooste completed a hat-trick.

Read us on