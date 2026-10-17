"Motor," the reigning Ukrainian handball champion, kicked off its European Cup campaign with a draw. The match against the Slovenian club "Slovenia Gradec" ended with a score of 41–41.

The Zaporizhzhia club finished the match against the Slovenian team “Slovenia” (Gradec) with a 41–41 tie (23–18).

The top scorers of the match were Tjaž Štaleker (“Slovenia”) with 12 goals and Danylo Ragozin (“Motor”) with 9 goals.

The Ukrainian team will play the rematch against “Slovenia” next Saturday, October 24, at 8:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

Source: Suspilne

As a reminder, Yegor Yarmolyuk received a red card in Brentford’s match against Liverpool.

Kyiv’s Sokil secured its second landslide victory in the Continental Cup.

An MMA tournament was held in Kyiv in honor of the Artan special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Read us on