Rangers drew 2-2 with Dundee in a Scottish Premiership match at Dens Park in Dundee, Scotland. The visitors missed the chance to move top of the table and remained second, one point behind Celtic, Sky Sports reports.

Goals in the first half

Dundee forward Bradley Fink opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Rangers failed to deal with a long ball, after which Fink rounded the goalkeeper and sent the ball into the net.

In the 42nd minute, Badredine Bouanani equalised. The Rangers player cut in from the flank and curled the ball into the net, scoring his first goal for the club.

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Dundee’s response

In the 60th minute, Nico Raskin put Rangers ahead with a shot from outside the penalty area: the ball went into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

However, in the 69th minute, Callum Jones took advantage of Rangers captain Dan Neil dwelling on the ball, won it and sent it into the net. This goal set the final score of the match at 2-2.

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