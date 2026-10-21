On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, Shakhtar Donetsk will face Inter Milan in the third matchday of the group stage of the 2026–27 Champions League.

A live broadcast of the Inter vs. Shakhtar match will be available on the Megogo media service. The online video broadcast on the “Megogo Football 1” channel is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

Inter began their Champions League campaign with two losses. In the first round, the Italian team lost to Real Madrid 1–2. Defender Carlos Augusto scored Inter’s only goal.

In the second round, the “Nerazzurri” suffered an unexpected 3–4 loss to Club Brugge of Belgium. For Inter, forward Lautaro Martínez scored twice, and striker Bonny also found the net.

Shakhtar heads into the match on the heels of a victory over AEK Athens. In the opening round of the group stage, Arda Turan’s team drew 1–1 with PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands. Winger Mendoza scored the goal for the Ukrainian team.

Last week, the “Miners” defeated AEK 3–1. The goals for Shakhtar were scored by midfielder Pedrinho, who converted a penalty kick, defender Tobias, and Mendoza.

As a reminder, Matvey Safonov, the Russian goalkeeper for France’s Paris Saint-Germain, along with gymnast Angelina Melnikova—who supports Russia’s aggression against Ukraine—took part in a promotional event for the Russian company “EkoNiva.”

Stefan Dürr, the German owner of “EkoNiva,” also joined the event. He has been involved in milk production in Russia for over 20 years.

In 2025, Stefan Dürr received the State Order of Friendship “for services to agriculture.” The award was presented to him by Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev on behalf of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

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