In Australia, 28-year-old Adelaide 36ers center Isaac Humphries has announced his retirement from professional basketball due to serious knee problems. The athlete said that he will no longer be able to play basketball or participate in other sports.

As ABC News Australia reports, the knee problems worsened during pre-season preparation. Humphries said he experienced extremely severe pain, while doctors were surprised after examinations that he had been able to move and continue playing. According to him, his knee condition is so serious that he would consider himself lucky to be able to take long walks.

Forced retirement

Humphries did not take to the court in the opening rounds of the new season because of the injury. After a successful NBL26 campaign, 36ers fans hoped that he would miss no more than the 2026/27 season, but on Tuesday the basketball player announced his final retirement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The center stressed that he could not influence the situation from a medical standpoint, so the decision was effectively beyond his control. Before that, he spent ten years in professional basketball, played in the NBA, represented Australia internationally, and was co-captain of the Adelaide 36ers in the 2026 championship finals series.

Non-playing role and music

In 2022, while playing for Melbourne United, Humphries publicly disclosed his sexuality. He became the first male NBL player to do so openly and called the step his greatest achievement off the court. The basketball player expressed concern that after his departure, the physical visibility of an openly gay man among basketball players would disappear.

Humphries will remain with the Adelaide 36ers in a non-playing role. In December, the club plans to hold an event honoring his career. The athlete is also considering returning to music, which he pursued outside basketball.

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