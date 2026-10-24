Polish speedway rider Janusz Kołodziej announced his retirement on October 24 during the PGE Ekstraliga gala evening in Poland. The 42-year-old rider made the statement while receiving the Golden Szczakiel award, Interia Sport reports.

Address to fans

In a Facebook post, Kołodziej thanked fans for the shared emotions, support and cheers from the stands. He said that he was ending this chapter with gratitude and was also returning to the stands as a fan. The athlete added that his love for speedway had not changed.

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More than a quarter-century in the sport

Kołodziej began his senior career in 2000. During that time, he won the Ekstraliga eight times, claimed the Golden Helmet three times, and became European and world champion as part of the Poland national team.

In Poland, the speedway rider competed, among others, for FOGO Unia Leszno and Unia Tarnów. He was also associated with the Swedish clubs Rospiggarna Hallstavik and Vetlanda MS, as well as England's Reading Racers. After the announcement of his retirement, FOGO Unia Leszno called Kołodziej a “speedway wizard.”

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