In Radom, Poland, Krzysztof “Diablo” Włodarczyk defeated Marcin “Thanos” Sianos in the main event of the Babilon MMA 61 tournament. The small-glove boxing bout, held in an octagon, ended with a split judges’ decision: 29:28, 28:29, 29:28 in Włodarczyk’s favor, Interia Sport reports.

The fight went the full distance

The opponents completed three rounds of three minutes each. In the opening round, Włodarczyk sought to control the distance, while Sianos mainly threw single punches. The pace briefly increased in the second three-minute round, but many exchanges ended in a clinch.

In the third round, a small cut appeared on Sianos’ face. He continued to move forward, while Włodarczyk worked defensively and used his footwork. The fight went the full distance, so the winner was determined by the judges’ scorecards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Difference in weight and experience

Before the bout, Sianos weighed nearly 130 kg, while Włodarczyk weighed less than 100 kg. Sianos is known for his MMA appearances and bouts at freak shows; before facing Włodarczyk, he defeated Przemysław Mysiala at Babilon MMA 59 and Michał Królik at FAME 32.

Włodarczyk is a former WBC and IBF world champion in the cruiserweight division. In May 2025, he knocked out Adam Balski in the tenth round and won the interim WBC bridgerweight title. The fight with Sianos was an appearance outside a traditional professional boxing ring for him.

Read us on