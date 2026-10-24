In Kraków, Poland, Wisła defeated Raków from Częstochowa 2-1 in a Polish Ekstraklasa Matchday 12 fixture. Kacper Duda scored the decisive goal in the 100th minute, firing first-time after a free-kick routine. As Interia Sport reports, it was the Kraków side’s sixth consecutive home victory.

Penalty overturned and Ertlthaler’s goal

Early in the match, referee Tomasz Kwiatkowski awarded a penalty to the hosts after a handball by Bogdan Rakovitan. After reviewing the incident on the monitor with VAR, the referee reversed his decision.

In the second half, Darijo Grujčić won the ball in midfield, Julian Lelieveld found Julius Ertlthaler with a pass, and the Austrian beat goalkeeper Kacper Trelowski. It was Ertlthaler’s first goal in the Ekstraklasa.

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Raków goal overturned after VAR

In the 72nd minute, Lamine Diaby-Fadiga sent the ball into Wisła’s net following a corner, but the incident was checked by VAR for around four minutes, after which the goal was disallowed. Near the end of the match, Diaby-Fadiga won a penalty and converted it himself to level the score.

However, Wisła secured victory in stoppage time thanks to Duda’s strike. After this result, the Kraków club is fifth in the standings, while Raków remain bottom.

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