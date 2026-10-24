In Bełchatów, Poland, PGE GiEK Skra Bełchatów defeated PGE Projekt Warsaw 3:2 in a second-round match of the men’s TAURON Liga volleyball competition. The encounter, attended by Poland national team head coach Nikola Grbić, ended with a home victory in the tie-break — 15:12, Interia Sport reports.

Skra’s early advantage

The hosts played the first set confidently and won it 25:17. Early in the set, the Bełchatów team took an 8:2 lead after an ace by Michał Szalachy. The Warsaw side reduced the deficit to three points at 11:8, but Skra maintained its advantage until the end of the set.

In the second set, Projekt overcame its early deficit and moved ahead 9:7 after a block by Bartłomiej Lemański and an attack by Bartosz Bednorz. Late in the set, the Warsaw team led 22:19, but Alan Souza made an impact on serve, and Skra won the set 25:22 to take a 2:0 lead in sets.

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Warsaw side came back but lost in the tie-break

Projekt responded with a convincing 25:15 victory in the third set. In the fourth set, the teams were level, including at 8:8 and 14:14. The visitors from Warsaw won the set 25:23 after Potron’s attack went out and took the match into the deciding set.

In the tie-break, Skra initially led 2:1, but Roberto Piazza’s team responded and moved ahead 4:2. Later, the hosts built an 11:8 advantage thanks to an ace and a block. Skra won the fifth set 15:12, claimed its second victory since the start of the season, and the final match score was 25:17, 25:22, 15:25, 23:25, 15:12.

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