Valkyries beat Dream to level WNBA Finals series — The Guardian

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream 67:62 in the fourth game of the WNBA Finals, tying the best-of-seven series at 2:2. Gabby Williams was Golden State’s top scorer with 17 points, The Guardian reports.

Defense against Reese

The Valkyries stopped one of the Dream’s leaders, Angel Reese, who finished the game with eight points. The basketball player made only two of 12 shots, including several misses from under the basket in the fourth quarter.

In Atlanta’s two previous winning games, Reese averaged 25.5 points and 14 rebounds. She recorded a double-double in each of the first three games of the Finals series.

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End of the game

Atlanta trailed by 16 points after halftime but cut the deficit to 55:61 midway through the fourth quarter. In front of more than 17,000 spectators, Veronica Burton responded with a three-pointer for Golden State.

The Dream scored seven of the next nine points. Rhyne Howard completed a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining and brought her team within 62:66. With one second left, Burton made the first of two free throws, while Atlanta failed to convert its next possession. Howard was the Dream’s top scorer with 19 points.

The fifth game of the series will take place on Monday in California.

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