Polish golfer Adrian Meronk won the LIV Golf tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in February 2025 and earned $4 million — around 16 million zlotys — in a single weekend. Interia Sport reports.

Contract with LIV Golf

In 2024, Meronk signed a three-year contract with LIV Golf, a tournament series backed by Saudi capital. According to National Club Golfer, cited by Interia Sport, the golfer could receive around $13.5 million, or 50.5 million zlotys, during the first two years of the partnership.

Meronk began playing golf as a child. In 2019, he won the Open de Portugal, and three years later he claimed victory in a DP World Tour event. As Interia Sport notes, he became the first Pole to achieve this.

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Investments and latest result

The golfer, who lives in Dubai, told WP SportoweFakty that he invests the money he earns mainly in real estate and is also becoming increasingly active in the stock market. According to him, he independently searches for and analyzes projects before consulting his chief financial adviser.

A few days ago, Meronk finished third at a tournament in India as part of the DP World Tour. He received $252,000 — approximately 1 million zlotys — for this result.

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