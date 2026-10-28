Burnley have appointed 50-year-old Fabio Celestini as their new head coach. He took charge of the team four days after Nicky Hayen was dismissed, BBC Sport reports.

Celestini's experience

In the 2024–25 season, Celestini led Basel to victory in the Swiss championship and the Swiss Cup, securing a domestic double. The specialist spent most of his coaching career working in Switzerland.

Celestini said he sees great potential at Burnley and players who can help the club fulfil the ambitions of its supporters. The coach also noted that he understands the team's current situation and wants it to play with confidence from the opening whistle.

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The team's position

Burnley have made a poor start to the Championship season: the club have recorded only one league win and sit 22nd in the table. The team's winless run in home league matches has lasted for more than a year.

Earlier this week, the club appointed Diego Lopez as sporting director and tasked him with finding a new coach after Hayen's dismissal. This followed Burnley's 1–4 defeat to Lincoln City. Lopez described Celestini as a coach with the passion, experience and knowledge the club needs.

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