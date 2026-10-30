The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided to hold the Africa Cup of Nations every two years again. CAF President Patrice Motsepe said the executive committee made the decision unanimously, taking into account the interests of African football, the organisation’s 54 member associations and players who play for clubs outside Africa.

Review of the previous decision

As TimesLIVE reports, CAF decided last year to hold the tournament every four years. Earlier this month, at a CAF strategic conference in Cabo Verde, Motsepe said the executive committee would review the decision.

According to Motsepe, the review was necessary because the proposed pan-African Africa Nations League competition, which was intended to replace the current Africa Cup of Nations and be held every two years, will require several years of preparation. He also noted that the new tournament needs time to ensure a substantial financial contribution and promote the development of African football.

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Tournament calendar

The next Africa Cup of Nations will take place in 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Motsepe expressed confidence that the tournament would be successful.

After that, he said, the competition is to be held in 2028, 2031 and 2033. The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be held in 2030, so under FIFA tradition, final tournaments of continental national-team competitions are not held in a World Cup year.

Motsepe added that the Africa Cup of Nations is also an opportunity to celebrate Africa’s football and cultural diversity and to bring together representatives of the continent’s 54 countries, the African diaspora and fans around the world.

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