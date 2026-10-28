Ukrainian soccer player Vladislav Vakula, a former player for Donetsk’s “Shakhtar,” has been named to the roster of Bulgaria’s “Fratria,” which competes in the country’s second division. Vakula was added to the roster for the match against Montana, scheduled for October 28. This came after reports emerged that he had been mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another Ukrainian, Timur Korablin, also plays for Fratria. Previously, he and Vakula played together for Minai and Zorya.

From 2022 to 2024, the Bulgarian club Fratria was led by Ukrainian coach Oleksandr Babych.

During his career, Vakula has also played for Mariupol, Shakhtar, Vorskla, Polissya, and Chornomorets.

Information about the 27-year-old soccer player appeared on the official website of the Bulgarian Football Union

Mykola Shaparenko commented on Dynamo’s crushing defeat by Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Cup.

Video: Shakhtar crushed Dynamo and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup