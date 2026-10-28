Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed without scoring in Cape Town, South Africa, in the third and decisive Test against South Africa. It was his 48th consecutive innings without a Test century — a new unwanted record among Australian top-order players. After the second day, Australia, replying to South Africa's 329, reached 330 for four and took a one-run lead.

Labuschagne's poor run

The 32-year-old Labuschagne spent just five deliveries at the crease. He played off the back foot at a full delivery from spinner Simon Harmer and edged the ball, which was caught at slip. Since his last Test century at Old Trafford in 2023, his Test average has been 24.77.

As BBC Sport reports, former Australian bowler Jason Gillespie believes the record is unlikely to be broken because, in his view, another player would not have been given so much time to regain form. Gillespie also said Australia should look for other options.

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Former Australia player Simon Katich linked Labuschagne's poor performance to nerves and prolonged pressure from selectors. Earlier, Ricky Ponting, who also batted at number three for Australia, called for Labuschagne to be dropped from the team.

Response from less experienced players

After Travis Head and Labuschagne were lost at 58-2, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green and Josh Inglis each scored at least 50 runs. Renshaw made 74 after his career-best 190 in Durban, while Green scored 65.

Inglis had not played red-ball cricket since March and had limited preparation because of a broken finger. He finished the day unbeaten on 85. Together with Alex Carey, Inglis put on an unbroken 145-run partnership, which helped Australia strengthen its position in the match.

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