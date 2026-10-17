Portland Trail Blazers released Jeremy Sochan — Interia Sport

The American club Portland Trail Blazers ended its cooperation with 23-year-old basketball player Jeremy Sochan ahead of the start of the new NBA season. The team briefly announced this on its social media.

Club statement

According to Interia Sport, the club published a statement saying that the Trail Blazers had released Sochan. The announcement appeared late on Saturday evening.

In four days, the basketball player was expected to prepare for Portland's first game in the new NBA season. Following the club's announcement, Sochan was left without a team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Non-guaranteed contract

Sochan joined the Portland Trail Blazers in early August after leaving the New York Knicks. With that club, he became the first Pole in history to win an NBA championship ring.

The deal with Portland did not guarantee the basketball player a permanent place on the team. According to the publication, he was supposed to earn it during preseason preparations, but this did not happen.

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