In Bologna, Italy, Inter defeated the local team 3-1 in a Serie A seventh-round match. Piotr Zieliński, the Milan side's midfielder, started the game and provided an assist for Carlos Augusto in the 69th minute. Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski also started. Before that, he had been on the bench for the match against Lecce, in which Bologna secured its first win of the season.

Tactics against Zieliński

As Interia Sport reports, journalists at La Gazzetta dello Sport drew attention to the tactical decision of Bologna coach Raffaele Palladino. In their assessment, Nicolò Cambiaghi constantly marked Zieliński in order to limit the Polish midfielder's ability to organize attacks.

La Gazzetta dello Sport noted that the hosts effectively sacrificed Cambiaghi's attacking contributions to neutralize Zieliński. However, this did not prevent the Inter midfielder from providing an assist in the second half.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ratings for the Polish footballers

Eurosport's Italian editorial team gave Zieliński a score of 6 out of 10. It noted that after a not particularly successful first half, he improved his game and delivered an accurate pass to Carlos Augusto.

Skorupski received the same rating. Experts noted that the goalkeeper acted with some uncertainty in certain episodes, but showed good reflexes at the end of the first half. In the second half, he came out in time to meet Esposito and prevented Inter from extending the score.

Read us on