In Seville, Spain, Barcelona defeated Real Betis 5-2 in the ninth round of the championship and equalled Real Madrid's record for the number of victories at the start of a season. The Catalan club won all of its first nine league matches, Interia Sport reports.

Goals and a disallowed goal

The visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute: Lamine Yamal scored after a pass from Jules Kounde. Betis equalised in the 27th minute when Gomez headed in following a cross from Pablo Fornals.

In the 41st minute, Barcelona took the lead again thanks to a goal by Rodri following a corner kick. Shortly afterwards, Giovani Lo Celso scored with a volley, but the referee disallowed the goal after a VAR review due to a handball in the earlier phase of the attack.

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A sending-off and three goals after the break

At the start of the second half, Jesus scored Barcelona's third goal, but almost immediately Ez Abde reduced Betis' deficit. Afterwards, a confrontation broke out on the pitch between Yamal and Bernal: the latter received a red card for unsporting conduct, while Yamal was shown a yellow card.

In the 62nd minute, Eric Garcia capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Valles and restored the visitors' two-goal lead. Dani Olmo set the final score in the 80th minute, scoring from approximately 18 metres. Next Sunday, Barcelona will play El Clasico against Real Madrid.

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