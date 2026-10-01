Tottenham defeated Coventry 3-1 at home to secure their first win of the Premier League season. As Sky Sports reports, the team had not won any of its opening six league matches before this game.

Goals in the match

James Maddison opened the scoring in the 14th minute, making his first start for Tottenham in an official match since May 2025. The midfielder found the top corner of Coventry's goal — the club where he began his professional career.

In the 18th minute, Dominic Solanke scored after an assist from Andy Robertson, but the goal was disallowed for offside. In the 49th minute, Jack Rudoni levelled the score, while in the 58th minute Omar Marmoush put the hosts back in front with his first goal for the club. Ben Davies set the final score in stoppage time.

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Kulusevski's return

Late in the second half, Dejan Kulusevski came onto the pitch, returning to action after 526 days out due to injury. He appeared in the match after coming off the bench.

After the win, Tottenham have six points, moved up to 16th place and are ahead of Coventry on goal difference. The team will play their next match away against Chelsea.

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