Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated “Kolos” in a Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 9 fixture and solidified its position at the top of the standings. Matches for the latest round of the Ukrainian championship are currently underway.

Saturday’s matchday concluded with a game at Arena Lviv, where Donetsk’s Shakhtar forced Kovalevka’s Kolos to surrender with a 2-1 victory, according to Ukrinform.

Goals by Vinícius Tobias (10th minute) and Valeriy Bondar (30th) secured the victory for the “Miners,” who solidified their lead in the UPL. Ardit Tahiri (84th minute) scored for “Kolos.”

“Kolos” finished the match a man down—in the 90th minute, defender Andriy Tsurikov received a red card after his second caution.

On Sunday, October 18, Polissya from Zhytomyr will face Dynamo from Kyiv (1:00 p.m.), Kryvbas from Kryvyi Rih will face LNZ from Cherkasy (1:00 p.m.), Lviv’s “Karpaty” and “Epicenter” from Kamianets-Podilskyi (6:00 p.m.).

As a reminder, Yegor Yarmolyuk received a red card in the match between Brentford and Liverpool.

Kyiv’s Sokil secured its second landslide victory in the Continental Cup.

An MMA tournament was held in Kyiv in honor of the Artan special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

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