Pogoń Szczecin defeated GKS Katowice 1-0 in the 11th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. Jordi Sánchez scored the only goal in Katowice in the 51st minute, Interia Sport reports.

Pogoń goal disallowed

The teams did not score in the first half. At the start of the second half, the ball ended up in the GKS net after a shot by Paul Mukairu, who followed up after a save by Gabriel Kobylak. Chief referee Szymon Marciniak ruled offside, and the decision stood after a VAR review.

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Sánchez's goal secured the win

Shortly afterward, Pogoń did take the lead. Attila Szalai made a long pass to Sánchez, who went one-on-one with the GKS goalkeeper and converted the chance. The hosts tried to equalize: in particular, Marcel Wędrychowski fired from distance in the 61st minute, but Valentin Cojocaru dealt with the shot.

In stoppage time, Illya Shkurin had an opportunity to level the score after a pass from Adam Zrelak, but shot wide of the post. According to match statistics, GKS had 66% possession and registered 16 shots to their opponent's 12, but Pogoń earned an away victory.

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