In Kraków, Poland, Raków Częstochowa defeated Wieczysta Kraków 2:1 in the opening match of the 11th round of Poland’s Ekstraklasa. All three goals in the match were scored by substitute players: Lisandro Semedo opened the scoring for the hosts, while Lamine Diaby-Fadiga scored twice for the visitors. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Goals after the break

The first half ended goalless. According to the final statistics, Raków had 22 shots compared with Wieczysta’s 12 and put 13 efforts on target, while the hosts had three shots on target. Possession was almost even: 49% for Raków and 51% for the Kraków side.

At the start of the second half, Wieczysta looked more dangerous, and Mikkel Maigaard hit the post. In the 69th minute, Semedo, who had come on as a substitute, took advantage of a pass from Efthymios Koulouris, found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Kacper Trelowski and put the hosts ahead.

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Penalty and the decisive goal

Wieczysta’s lead lasted ten minutes. Koulouris handled the ball in his own penalty area, after which Diaby-Fadiga converted the penalty to level the score. In the 88th minute, the Raków forward scored for the second time, capitalizing on an error by the opposition’s defense.

Before the match, Raków were bottom of the table with one win and nine defeats. Despite the success in Kraków, the team from Częstochowa remained at the bottom of the standings. Wieczysta had been slightly above the relegation zone before the game.

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