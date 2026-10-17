Manchester City defeated Ipswich 3:2 at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League match. Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 19th minute, while Erling Haaland scored twice — in the 34th and 69th minutes.

Match progress

Ipswich equalized two minutes after Foden’s goal: Daizen Maeda scored after an assist from Abdul Ouattara. After the break, the visitors could have levelled the score when City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a mistake coming out for a corner, but Emersonn hit an opposition defender.

Haaland scored the hosts’ third goal after an assist from Iliman Ndiaye. Later, VAR prevented the Norwegian from completing a hat-trick.

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Penalty late in the game

In the 90th minute, Zian Flemming converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review of an incident involving Marc Guéhi’s foul on Abdul Fatawu. The referee added 12 minutes of stoppage time, but Manchester City held on to the winning result.

According to The Guardian, Enzo Maresca’s team won all seven of its first matches under his management. The outlet notes that Maresca became the first coach in history to begin his work with a team with seven victories.

Manchester City had possession for 69% of the playing time and registered six shots on target compared with Ipswich’s two.

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