An MMA tournament was held in Kyiv in honor of the Artan special operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate

The capital hosted the fifth Alpha Self Defense MMA tournament, dedicated to the “Artan” special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The competition featured pankration bouts in the “Amateur MMA” category. Fighters aged 18–25 who had not previously competed at the professional level entered the octagon.

The tournament was held in a Grand Prix format across three weight classes: up to 61 kg, up to 71 kg, and up to 84 kg. The winner of each bout received a cash prize of 50,000 UAH and gifts from sponsors.

The event was organized by the Alpha Self Defense (ASD) NGO, the Kyiv Department of Youth and Sports, the Ukrainian Pankration Federation, and the “Artan” special forces unit. Before the start of the MMA tournament, rapper Skrudji performed the song “X.”

Source: GUR

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