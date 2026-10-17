In Lublin, Poland, Motor defeated Śląsk of Wrocław 3:2 in a match of the 11th round of Poland’s Ekstraklasa. Late in the game, the hosts converted a penalty awarded by the referee in the 87th minute and reviewed by VAR for more than three minutes.

VAR review of the decision

As Interia Sport reports, referee Sebastian Krasny awarded the penalty after an incident involving M'Baye Ndiaye. In the penalty area, opponents pulled the Motor player by the shirt, after which he fell.

The referee’s decision caused controversy on the pitch. The situation was reviewed using VAR, and more than three minutes passed from the foul being called to the kick being taken. After the review, the original decision remained in force.

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The winning goal

Yasin Burgane took the penalty and scored past Karol Niemczycki. The Śląsk goalkeeper received a yellow card before the kick. The converted penalty secured the hosts’ victory and three points.

Motor will play its next match on October 23 against Zagłębie of Lubin. Śląsk, which has suffered five consecutive league defeats, will play Wieczysta of Kraków on October 25.

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