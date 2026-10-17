Stormers beat Bristol Bears 49-12 in Champions Cup — BBC Sport

Stormers defeated English side Bristol Bears 49-12 in the first Investec Champions Cup pool-stage match for both teams. The South African team scored seven tries and secured a bonus point, BBC Sport reports.

Seven tries for the hosts

Seabelo Senatla scored Stormers’ first try after breaking away from the opposition defence. He later controlled a pass with his foot and passed the ball to Leolin Zas, who scored a try. Bristol responded with Joe Owen’s try in the corner, but Jonathan Roche soon restored the hosts’ 14-point lead.

Before half-time, Stormers hooker JJ Kotze received a 20-minute red card for head-to-head contact while tackling Bristol captain Kieran Marmion. The visitors had periods of pressure with a numerical advantage. When Zas was temporarily sent off for a high tackle and Stormers were down to 13 players, Sol Moody scored a try after a maul.

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Second half

Bristol’s hopes of getting back into the game quickly disappeared after two of their players collided while attempting to catch a high kick. Roche collected the ball and scored his second try. Late in the match, substitutes Warrick Gelant and Andre-Hugo Venter also scored tries, while Zas completed a brace.

South Africa fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted all seven Stormers tries. Bristol Bears will play their next Champions Cup match at home against Munster on 12 December, and in January they will face French clubs Racing 92 and Bordeaux.

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