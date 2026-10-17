German tennis player Angelique Kerber defeated Poland's Agnieszka Radwańska 6:2, 6:4 in the semifinal of the Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters in Luxembourg. Kerber, who has Polish roots, was defending the title she won at this tournament last year, Interia Sport reports.

The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters is a tournament for former professional tennis players. In the quarterfinal, Radwańska defeated France's Tatjana Golovin 6:1, 6:4, while Kerber beat Monica Puig 6:2, 6:3 before her match against the Polish player.

Controversial episode in the first set

Radwańska started the match well, holding her serve and then having two break points at 1:0. However, Kerber leveled the score and converted her second break point in the third game to take the lead.

At 1:2, Radwańska had two break points to level the score. During one rally, the chair umpire ruled Kerber's serve in, a decision the Polish tennis player disagreed with. Kerber agreed to replay the point from the first serve, then won the next two rallies to lead 3:1.

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Kerber then made another break. Radwańska broke back once, but the German player again extended her lead to two breaks and finished the first set 6:2.

Comeback attempt did not change the result

In the second set, Radwańska began with confident play on her own serve, but Kerber later broke her and then extended the lead to 4:1. The Polish player recovered one break, but Kerber again won a game on her opponent's serve to lead 5:2.

Radwańska continued to fight and reduced the deficit to the minimum. In the tenth game, she led 30:15 on Kerber's serve, but the German player held serve and secured a 6:2, 6:4 victory. In the final, Kerber was to play Yanina Wickmayer or Alizé Cornet.

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