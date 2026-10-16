In Katowice, Poland, GKS Katowice defeated the reigning national champion Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie 3:0 in the opening match of the men's TAURON Liga. The hosts won the sets 26:24, 25:23 and 25:22.

As reported by Interia Sport, GKS is a newcomer to the top division, which the team returned to after being relegated in 2025. The match was held at the new arena on Bukowa Street in Katowice, with the stands filled with fans.

Zawiercie newcomers make their debuts

Tomasz Fornal and Jakub Kochanowski made their official debuts for Michał Winiarski's team. Fornal, who returned to the TAURON Liga after a year in Turkey, played as an outside hitter alongside Bartosz Kwolek. Kochanowski started in the middle.

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In the first set, Zawiercie recovered from an early deficit and then took a 12:9 lead. However, the hosts levelled the score at 18:18 and secured victory in a tense finish thanks to an attack by Bartosz Krulicki.

GKS holds on to its advantage

In the second set, Warta took a 10:9 lead after an ace by Mateusz Bieniek, but GKS seized the initiative. After a block by Matthew Knigge, the Katowice team moved ahead 15:13 and held onto its advantage in the closing stages, although Zawiercie levelled the score at 21:21.

Before the third set, Winiarski replaced Kwolek with Aaron Russell. Zawiercie began the set with a 5:3 advantage, but the hosts took a 17:14 lead and later extended it to 21:16. Fornal delivered a serve at 114 km/h, but it did not change the course of the set. Warta will play its next match at home against ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle.

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