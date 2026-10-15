Svitolina has recorded 50 wins in a season for the second time in her career

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has reached the 50-win mark for the season for the second time in her career. Her milestone victory came against China’s Guo Hanyu in the round of 16 at the Wuhan Open, with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

Of her total wins, Svitolina earned 47 at WTA tournaments and three more as a member of the Ukrainian national team at the Billie Jean King Cup. In total, she played 66 matches during the 2026 season.

In the quarterfinals of the tournament in Wuhan, China, the Ukrainian will face British tennis player Sonay Kartal.

The last time Svitolina recorded more than 50 wins in a season was in 2017—back then, she had 53 wins and five WTA titles to her credit. Currently, the Ukrainian is ranked sixth in the world and has already won two titles this year.

Source: BTU

As a reminder, Ukraine’s top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, failed to advance to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. In the quarterfinal match, the Ukrainian tennis player lost to China’s Zheng Qinwen in two sets.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

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