Polish club Orlen Wisła Płock defeated Vardar 1961 from Skopje 33:32 in a fourth-round match of the handball Champions League. The game took place at Orlen Arena in Płock, Poland, and ended with a one-goal victory for the hosts.

Home side’s advantage in the first half

At the start of the match, the teams were level — the scoreboard showed 5:5 in the 10th minute. Wisła then strengthened its defense, while goalkeeper Miljan Vujović helped the team pull away. Following quick attacks, the hosts took a 10:5 lead, and in the 19th minute their advantage grew to seven goals — 13:6. Soon, Wisła had an eight-goal lead at 14:6.

However, toward the end of the first half, the Płock team lost part of its advantage. The opponents went into the break with the score at 16:13.

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A tense finish to the match

After play resumed, Vardar cut the deficit to two goals and had a chance to get even closer, but Vujović saved a seven-meter throw by Matteo Fadhuile. Shortly afterward, Macedonian team player Mohab Abdelhak was sent off after striking Gergő Fazekas in the neck.

Wisła pulled away to a five-goal lead again — 25:20 — but the visitors continued their comeback attempt. With less than four minutes remaining, the gap was reduced to two goals, and with 15 seconds left before the final whistle, it was down to one. The Polish club held on for a 33:32 victory, Interia Sport reports.

Frederik Bjerre was Wisła’s top scorer with seven goals. For Vardar, Jaka Malus scored nine goals, while Vukašin Vorkapić added eight. In another Group H match, HBC Nantes defeated Melsungen 33:25.

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