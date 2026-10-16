Polish ski jumper Kacper Tomasiak won the individual competition at the Polish Summer Championships on the Wielka Krokiew hill in Zakopane. For the 18-year-old athlete, this is the first summer national championship title of his career, Interia Sport reports.

Decisive second round

After the first round, Klemens Joniak was leading after jumping 138.5 metres. Tomasiak reached 133.5 metres from a lower starting gate and trailed the leader by just 1.1 points. Paweł Wąsek held third place at the halfway point of the competition.

In the final round, Wąsek jumped 137.5 metres and took the lead. However, Tomasiak responded with an attempt of 136 metres and won the gold medal. Joniak landed at 134 metres, which earned him silver, while Wąsek finished the tournament with bronze.

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Results of other jumpers

Czech skier Roman Koudelka and Maciej Kot were also among the top five after the first round. In the second round, Kot jumped 129.5 metres and joined the fight for medals, but remained outside the podium. Koudelka posted the same distance and retained his advantage over the Pole.

Dawid Kubacki was tenth after his first jump of 126 metres, then landed at 127 metres in the second round and improved his position. Piotr Żyła, who was 13th at the start of the tournament after a jump of 124 metres, recorded 123.5 metres in the final and entered the top ten.

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