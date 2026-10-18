According to The Guardian, Chelsea defeated Tottenham 6-2 at Stamford Bridge in a Women’s Super League match. Lauren James and Ellie Carpenter scored two goals each for the hosts. Sjoeke Nüsken and Maika Hamano also scored once each, while Matilda Vinberg and Signe Gaupset scored for Tottenham.

First-half events

James opened the scoring in the 25th minute after winning the ball from Toko Koga and shooting from a tight angle. Before the break, Tottenham equalised as Vinberg headed in an accurate cross from Julie Blakstad.

The visitors had more possession in the first half than Chelsea would have liked. By the end of the match, possession was almost even, at 54% to 46% in favour of the hosts. Chelsea had 17 shots, eight of them on target; Tottenham had 13 shots, seven of them on target.

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Goals after the break

In the 58th minute, Carpenter put Chelsea back in front after a low cross from Alyssa Thompson. Four minutes later, James scored her second goal after receiving the ball from Lucy Bronze in midfield, beating Koga and shooting past Lize Kop.

Nüsken scored Chelsea’s fourth goal six minutes after coming on as a substitute. In the 86th minute, Hamano found the top corner, while Gaupset soon reduced Tottenham’s deficit. In stoppage time, Carpenter set the final score at 6-2.

The victory allowed Chelsea to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table. For Tottenham, it extended their winless run in Women’s Super League matches against members of the top four: in 20 such games, the team have recorded four draws and 16 defeats.

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