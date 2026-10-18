Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska won the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open tournament in Wuhan, China, and will rise to 11th place in the world rankings afterward. In the final, she defeated Britain’s Sonay Kartal, Interia Sport reports.

Road to the title in Wuhan

In the second round, Chwalińska defeated Marie Bouzková after losing the first set 1:6. In the match for a place in the quarterfinals, the Polish athlete beat Iva Jovic, and in the quarterfinals she overcame Maria Sakkari, 6:0, 3:6, 7:5.

In the semifinals, Chwalińska faced Iga Świątek and won 7:5, 6:1. According to the publication, Świątek had problems with her quadriceps muscle, especially toward the end of the first set. Nevertheless, Chwalińska reached the final and won the WTA 1000 tournament title.

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Positions in the WTA rankings

Five months ago, Chwalińska began Roland Garros qualifying in 116th place in the WTA rankings. After reaching the final of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, she moved to 21st place and entered the top 100 for the first time.

In the unofficial rankings after the Wuhan Open, Chwalińska will have 3,031 points and occupy 11th place. Świątek will remain ninth with 4,389 points. Marta Kostyuk rounds out the top 10 with 3,920 points, while Iva Jovic, whom Chwalińska defeated in Wuhan, will drop to 12th place with 2,961 points.

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