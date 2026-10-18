Polissya, despite being outnumbered, crushed Dynamo

In the headline match of the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Zhytomyr’s “Polissya” defeated Kyiv’s “Dynamo” 3–1.

The match began with Zhytomyr goalkeeper Oleg Kudryk being sent off in the 5th minute for handling the ball outside the penalty area. Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, the Kyiv team opened the scoring in the 19th minute thanks to a goal by Taras Mykhavko. However, in the 26th minute, Polissya forward Ihor Krasnopir equalized the score, and in the second half, he converted a penalty kick and scored the third goal, completing a hat trick.

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The victory allowed Polissya to retain second place in the Ukrainian Premier League standings, while Dynamo remained in third place.

Source: UPL TV.

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated “Kolos” in a match of the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League and solidified its position at the top of the standings. Matches of the current round are continuing in the Ukrainian Championship.

Andriy Yarmolenko, a winger for Kyiv’s Dynamo, successfully completed a soccer management training program at the UEFA Academy and received a certificate. The educational platform offers specialized courses in management, the organization of sporting events, and administrative activities in soccer.

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