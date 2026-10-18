In Poland, Zagłębie Lubin defeated Jagiellonia Białystok 1-0 on October 18 in the 11th round of the Ekstraklasa. Sebastian Kerk scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. The penalty was awarded after a VAR review that lasted nearly five minutes, Interia Sport reports.

First-half moments

The hosts started the game more actively. In the 11th minute, Marcel Reguła went one-on-one with Jagiellonia’s goalkeeper but failed to convert the chance. Eleven minutes later, he struck with his left foot, but the visitors’ goalkeeper dealt with the shot.

The most dangerous episode of the first half came in the 38th minute. After a free-kick delivery, Roman Jakuba volleyed from around ten metres and hit the crossbar. The teams went into the break with the score at 0-0.

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Decision after VAR

At the start of the second half, Usman Sow broke into the penalty area down the right flank and shot towards the far corner, but Zlatan Alomerović saved the ball. In the 68th minute, Reguła missed the target with a header.

Later, after a corner kick, Reguła collided with Jagiellonia defenders and fell in the penalty area. Referee Jarosław Przybył initially did not award a penalty, but after a VAR signal, he reviewed the incident on the monitor and pointed to the penalty spot. Kerk converted the penalty — it was his first goal of the season.

Late in the match, Michał Nalepa headed the ball against the post after a throw-in, while in stoppage time Jesús Imaz failed to beat Zagłębie’s goalkeeper. Jagiellonia suffered its fourth consecutive league defeat.

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