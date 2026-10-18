Górnik and Piast draw in Ekstraklasa derby — Interia Sport

In Zabrze, Poland, Górnik drew 1:1 with Piast Gliwice in the 11th round of the Ekstraklasa. The hosts entered the Upper Silesian derby as league leaders and had suffered only one defeat during the season. As Interia Sport reports, the match took place on October 18, 2026.

Two goals in seven minutes

Rafał Janicki opened the scoring in the fifth minute. He headed in an Erik Janža cross, sending the ball into the net from close range. Piast responded in the seventh minute: Hugo Vallejo equalized after an attack by the visitors involving Andreas Katsantonis.

After the quick exchange of goals, Górnik had more possession and created more danger near the opponents’ goal. Ondřej Zmrzlý, Kacper Urbański and Janicki tried to score with long-range shots. Following Vallejo’s goal, the visitors mainly relied on counterattacks.

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Hosts’ missed chances

At the start of the second half, Maksym Khlan scored, but the assistant referee raised the flag. Later, Urbański headed the ball down to Sondre Liseth, whose volley hit the post. The Norwegian was then replaced by Erik Prekop, who tried to threaten Domen Gril’s goal but did not score.

In the closing stages of the match, Piast mostly defended and held on for the draw. According to the match statistics, Górnik had 27 shots to their opponents’ 10, held possession for 53% of the time compared with 47%, and had five shots on target against three.

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