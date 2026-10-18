In San Sebastián, Spain, the women’s team of Real Sociedad defeated Barcelona 2:1 on October 18 in a seventh-round match of the Spanish championship. The defeat was the Catalan club’s first in the league this season, Interia Sport reports.

Quick goal and the hosts’ response

Barcelona opened the scoring in the first minute, with Patricia Guijarro finding the net. Less than 15 minutes later, the hosts equalized, and in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, Ainhoa Marín Martín scored Real Sociedad’s second goal.

Barcelona were unable to respond before the break and took the initiative after the sides changed ends. The Catalan side had eight shots, two of them on target, but failed to score again.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation in the standings

There was a scuffle near the end of the match, after which the coaches of both clubs received yellow cards. Real Sociedad held on to their advantage and secured a 2:1 victory.

Despite the defeat, Barcelona retained first place in the championship, but their lead over Real Madrid was reduced by two points. Real Sociedad moved up to eighth position. In the next round, Barcelona will host Granada, while the San Sebastián team will play Espanyol at home.

Read us on