Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra won the DP World India Championship in New Delhi, India, by two strokes and took the lead in the Race to Dubai season standings. As Sky Sports News reports, it is the 26-year-old Spaniard's third victory of the season on the DP World Tour.

Lead after the third round

Before the final round, Chacarra held a five-stroke lead, which he earned after shooting 63, or nine under par, in the third round. On the final day, he completed the course in 70 strokes, two under par.

The golfer made birdies on two of the first three holes but recorded a bogey on the sixth. After several important par putts, he made another birdie on the 11th hole and held on to the lead.

Australian Daniel Hillier finished the competition at 19 under par. When he made a birdie on the final hole, Chacarra's lead was reduced to two strokes, with three holes still left for the Spaniard to play. Spaniard Angel Hidalgo and Poland's Adrian Meronk finished at 15 under par.

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Change of Race to Dubai leader

After the victory, Chacarra reached 4,092.89 points and overtook American Patrick Reed in the Race to Dubai, who had held first place for seven months. Reed shared 23rd place in India at eight under par, while Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy was tied for 42nd at four under par.

In the final round, McIlroy shot 74, or two over par. He started with a birdie on the first hole, then made a double bogey on the third and a bogey on the fourth. Reed finished the tournament with a round of 69, three under par.

Three tournaments remain until the end of the season. The next event will be the Genesis Championship in South Korea, after which the tour will hold its final two tournaments in the United Arab Emirates — the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

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