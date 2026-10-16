The International Cycling Union (UCI) has canceled the Urban Cycling World Championships, which were scheduled to take place from November 3 to 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The tournament was a qualifying event for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

UCI decision

According to CBC World, the decision was made after a joint assessment of recent events in the region and their impact on the logistical organization of the championships. Over the past week, Riyadh airport was bombed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, while missile attacks resulted in fatalities.

UCI said that the competition would not take place and promised to provide information soon about the sporting consequences of the cancellation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Olympic quotas

The championships were to bring together the strongest athletes in trials, as well as BMX freestyle in the Park and Flatland disciplines. In BMX Freestyle Park, four berths for the 2028 Games were planned to be awarded — two each for men and women.

Earlier, Cycling Australia withdrew its team, citing travel advice due to the unpredictable security situation and strikes in the country, including in Riyadh. BMX Freestyle Park at the 2028 Olympics is scheduled to take place at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.

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