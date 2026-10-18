Ukrainian Anna Maksymenko won the silver medal at the 2026/2027 Fencing World Cup stage in épée. The competition is taking place in Casablanca, Morocco. The 19-year-old athlete reached the final of the individual tournament, where she faced Italy’s Roberta Marzani. The decisive bout ended with her opponent winning by the narrowest of margins—15–14. Maksymenko fell just short of the gold medal but secured silver at this prestigious international tournament.

This result marked a significant achievement for the Ukrainian fencer. It was her first individual medal at the senior World Cup. Additionally, Maksymenko’s medal was the first for the Ukrainian national fencing team in the new season. The athlete had previously stood on the podium at international competitions, but only in team events. Specifically, in 2024, she won a silver medal alongside her teammates at the competition in Vancouver.

On her way to the final, the Ukrainian defeated the world champion

Before the final match, Maksymenko had a series of successful bouts against experienced opponents. As early as the round of 32, she faced Estonian Julia Belyaeva—the 2013 world champion in the individual competition. The Ukrainian defeated her with a score of 15–12 and advanced to the next round. In the round of 16, Maksymenko faced Italian Federica Isola, who won a bronze medal in the team épée competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Ukrainian athlete performed confidently in this bout and won with a score of 15–5.

In the quarterfinals, Maksymenko faced Russia’s Anastasia Rustamova. The Ukrainian won the bout 15–10 and secured her spot in the semifinals. There, she faced Aizanat Murtazaeva, the 2025 European champion. Maksymenko once again delivered a strong performance and won with a score of 15–12. This victory took her to the final, where she competed for the gold medal against Roberta Marzani.

Despite losing the final match, the Ukrainian fencer finished the tournament with a silver medal. Her performance in Casablanca was one of the standout results to kick off the new season for Ukrainian fencing.