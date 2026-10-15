China wins team sprint gold, Great Britain takes silver — BBC Sport

China won gold in the women’s team sprint at the Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai, defeating Great Britain in the final. British riders Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Rhianna Parris-Smith set the fastest time in qualifying and beat France, but lost to the host team in the decisive race, BBC Sport reports.

Men’s team eliminated

Great Britain’s men’s team ended its team sprint campaign in the first round of head-to-head races. The team of Joe Truman, Ed Lowe and Harry Ledingham-Horn qualified fifth before losing to fourth-placed Australia.

Truman said Matt Richardson’s removal from participation was not an ideal situation for the team. According to him, the British riders were at a disadvantage, but focused on their performance and posted a time they can be proud of at the start of Olympic qualification.

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Investigation into Richardson

Richardson was removed from the competition on Monday amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour. The cyclist, who was also considered a medal contender in the individual sprint and keirin, said he would cooperate with British Cycling’s investigation into the allegations.

In the team pursuit, Great Britain’s women’s and men’s teams qualified with the first- and second-fastest times respectively. In the women’s scratch race, Abigail Miller finished 17th out of 24 riders.

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