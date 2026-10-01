The final, fourth stage of the 2026 Summer Grand Prix in ski jumping will take place in the German town of Klingenthal on October 24. According to Interia Sport, live coverage is scheduled to begin at 13:35 on Saturday.

Conclusion of the summer series

The competition in Klingenthal will be the final stop of this year's Summer Grand Prix. Earlier, athletes competed in the Polish town of Wisła in August, in the French town of Courchevel and in the Romanian town of Râșnov in September.

The German stage will conclude the series of four competitions. The jumps will take place on the ski jumping hill in Klingenthal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Poland's national team

Interia Sport reports that Poland's strongest national team lineup will compete in Klingenthal. The team includes leading athletes from the recently concluded national championship.

Among the Polish ski jumpers, the publication specifically names Kacper Tomaszjak. He was included in the team entered for the final stage in Germany.

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