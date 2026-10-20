Polish 400-metre runner Natalia Bukowiecka plans not to compete in the 2027 winter season in order to focus on the summer part of the year and preparations for the World Athletics Championships in Beijing. The tournament will take place from 10 to 19 September, Interia Sport reports.

Focus on the summer season

Speaking to the Polish Athletics Association, Bukowiecka said that her plans have not changed and that she wants to continue winning medals. According to her, she will probably not run indoors and is focusing more on summer starts.

The athlete noted that the September World Championships provide enough time for training. Her goals include staying healthy, preparing calmly, getting closer to her personal best and competing for a World Championships medal.

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European Indoor Championships

As the publication notes, Bukowiecka will not compete at the European Indoor Championships in Valencia. She had previously also withdrawn from winter competitions while preparing for two peaks in form — the European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris.

At that time, Bukowiecka won European Championships gold and Olympic bronze. She recorded a time of 48.98 seconds in both events, while her personal best and Poland's record in the 400 metres is 48.90 seconds.

In 2026, the athlete won silver at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń and a silver medal at the European Championships in Birmingham.

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