Alpine skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who represents Brazil, said that creating an independent team gave him more control over sporting and commercial decisions and helped him understand again why he chose this sport. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing an interview with Reuters.

Return to competition

Braathen left the sport in 2023 at the age of 23 after a dispute with the Norwegian Ski Federation. That same year, he won the World Cup slalom title, but later announced his retirement.

According to the athlete, he had a choice: continue competing in a system that no longer matched his ambitions, or step away from competition and live on his own terms. Braathen told Reuters that he had focused all his efforts on becoming the world's best alpine skier, but in that pursuit lost the answer to why he skis.

In March 2024, he announced his return, and the following season he began representing Brazil. Braathen's mother is Brazilian and his father is Norwegian.

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Olympic success and partnerships

In February, Braathen won the gold medal in giant slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games. He became Brazil's first Winter Olympic champion, and the award was the first Winter Olympic medal for Brazil and for any South American country.

The athlete later won last season's World Cup giant slalom title and finished second in the overall standings. He also noted that an independent team allows him to view commercial deals as creative partnerships rather than ordinary sponsorships.

Atomic this week extended its agreement with Braathen until 2030. The alpine skier said his role includes helping develop equipment. He is also working on sports initiatives for young people in Brazil, while acknowledging that skiing remains inaccessible to many residents of the country.

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