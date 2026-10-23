Spain's Celta Vigo defeated Scotland's Celtic 2-1 in a Europa League match at Celtic Park on October 22, 2026. The hosts opened the scoring early in the second half, but the visitors scored twice within a few minutes to secure a comeback victory, Sky Sports reports.

Second-half goals

In the 47th minute, Mika Baur put Celtic ahead. He finished off an attack after a dangerous cross from Haissem Hassan, which changed direction following a deflection.

In the 63rd minute, Celtic defender Liam Scales could have doubled his team's lead, but headed Hassan's cross onto the crossbar. In the 68th minute, Celta equalised: Javi Rodriguez headed in a free-kick delivery. Shortly afterwards, he completed his brace with an accurate shot from outside the penalty area.

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Third consecutive defeat

The first half ended goalless. Celtic appealed for a penalty after Callum Osmond went down during an attack, but the referee did not award a penalty. Camilo Duran received a yellow card for protesting.

Late in the match, James Forrest created an opportunity for Colby Donovan, but his shot lacked power and the goalkeeper dealt with the ball. The defeat was Celtic's third in a row in the tournament: after three matches, the team has no points.

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