Hooker Amy Cokayne has returned to the starting line-up for England’s women’s rugby team for the match against Canada in Toronto, Canada. England are unbeaten in 41 consecutive matches and will play at BMO Field as part of the WXV Global Series. Kick-off is scheduled for 00:00 BST on 17 October.

Cokayne’s return

Cokayne has not played in Test matches since May. She then scored England’s final try in the match against France in Bordeaux, which secured the team’s Grand Slam. The rugby player has made 94 appearances for the national team.

Bryony Field of Saracens, who has three caps for England and successfully replaced Cokayne during the first part of the WXV Global Series last month, will start among the substitutes. As BBC Sport reports, prop Hannah Botterman, who came on as a substitute in the previous match against New Zealand, has also been included in the starting line-up.

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Abbie Burton will play in the back row, while the coaching staff selected Tatyana Heard at inside centre instead of Helena Rowland. Sadia Kabeya, who missed the match against New Zealand because of a leg injury, has been named among the substitutes. Also on the bench will be 20-year-old Demelza Short of Bristol Bears, who can play in the second row.

Canada and England matches

Canada, the world runners-up, drew 26-26 with England in Exeter last month, ending their opponents’ winning run of almost four years. Canada head coach Kevin Rouet called beating the Red Roses the team’s main goal for 2026.

For Canada’s national team, the match in Toronto will be their first home game in more than 14 months. More than 14,000 spectators are expected to attend, surpassing the attendance record for a standalone women’s rugby match in North America. The previous record was set by 11,453 spectators at Canada’s home victory over the United States. The teams will also meet in Ottawa on 23 October as part of the Rugby Rematch Tour.

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