Bayer 04 Leverkusen earned a 4-0 away win over Lech Poznań in the second round of the Europa League in Poznań, Poland. The visitors scored three goals before the break, while Ibrahim Maza set the final score late in the match. Interia Sport reported on the course of the match.

Three goals before the break

Lech lost defender Wojciech Mońka to injury early in the game, with Terry Yegbe replacing him. In the 29th minute, the referee awarded a penalty after a VAR review for Yegbe's handball. Patrik Schick converted the spot kick to open the scoring.

Three minutes later, Nathan Tella beat Yegbe, and goalkeeper Mateusz Lis saved his shot. Malik Tillman scored from the rebound to make it 0-2. In the 41st minute, the referee again awarded a penalty after reviewing an incident involving Mateusz Skrzypczak and Schick during a corner kick. The Czech forward beat Lis for the second time.

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Maza scored late in the match

After the break, Bayer controlled the game, while Lech failed to reduce the deficit. In the 89th minute, Maza scored the visitors' fourth goal. According to match statistics, the Leverkusen team had 22 shots, 10 of them on target. Lech had 10 shots, including three on target. Possession was 60% to 40% in Bayer's favor.

After two Europa League matches, Lech have a goal difference of 0-8. The Poznań team will play their next tournament match at home against Sunderland.

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