Serbian tennis player banned until 2050 for match-fixing

Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic has been suspended for 24 years for violating anti-corruption rules. He must also pay a fine of $70,000. The suspension will last until October 8, 2050.

According to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), between 2022 and 2024, Milicevic participated in match-fixing, attempted to influence the outcomes of other matches, and recruited other professional tennis players into a corruption network.

The 29-year-old Milicevic was accused of organizing six fixed matches between 2022 and 2024. He was also involved in recruiting other tennis players.

As a result, the Serbian player received a 24-year suspension and a $70,000 fine.

Milicevic’s best career ranking was No. 1,338 in the ATP rankings.

This was reported with reference to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

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