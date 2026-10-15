Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka has been eliminated from the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, after losing to American Ann Li in the second round. The top seed lost 6:3, 4:6, 6:7 (5:7), despite leading 6:3, 4:2. As Dawn reports, the match lasted two hours and 27 minutes.

Li’s comeback

Sabalenka played with protective tape on her right knee and controlled the match until the middle of the second set, when Li seized the initiative. At the start of the deciding set, the Belarusian called a medical professional onto the court and, according to the source, had difficulty moving.

Despite this, Sabalenka recovered from 2:5 and saved nine match points. Li nevertheless finished the match on her 10th match point and will face Indonesian Janice Tjen in the round of 16.

For Sabalenka, this is her second consecutive early exit: last week, she lost to Nikola Bartunkova in the third round of the China Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion last won a title in March and lost the world No. 1 ranking to Elena Rybakina last month.

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Pegula’s defeat and Swiatek’s victory

Second seed Jessica Pegula also ended her campaign in Wuhan. Last year’s tournament finalist lost to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6:2, 6:7 (7:9), 3:6 after failing to convert three match points.

Ostapenko became the first tennis player to defeat Pegula in her opening match at WTA 1000 tournaments since Indian Wells two and a half years ago. She ended the American’s run of 22 victories in opening matches at events of this level.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek started the tournament with a 6:2, 6:1 victory over Magdalena Frech. The seventh seed claimed her 40th win of the season and will meet American Ashlyn Krueger in the round of 16.

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