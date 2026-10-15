Aston Villa thrashed Fenerbahçe 6-0 at Villa Park in England and claimed the biggest European victory in their history. As The Guardian reports, it was also the Birmingham club’s 11th consecutive home win in European competitions.

Three goals before the break

Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi opened the scoring in the 12th minute as he celebrated his 21st birthday that day. After a short corner routine, John McGinn delivered a cross and, following an accidental touch by Matteo Guendouzi, the ball reached Manzambi, whose shot deflected into the net.

Nicolas Jackson completed a brace before half-time. In the 31st minute, he scored from the edge of the penalty area after a pass from Boubacar Kamara, and he struck again in the 39th minute. Fenerbahçe had a chance to reduce the deficit, but Oğuz Aydın hit the crossbar.

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Barkley’s brace and Abraham’s goal

In the second half, Manzambi won a penalty after a foul by İsmail Yüksek, and Ross Barkley converted the spot-kick in the 68th minute. Four minutes later, Barkley scored again, with his shot changing direction after a deflection.

Tammy Abraham set the final score in the 90th minute, finishing Alisson’s pass. Aston Villa had possession for 42% of the match but registered 10 shots on target compared with Fenerbahçe’s four. It was the team’s first home victory of the season.

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